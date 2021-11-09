Salem Investment Counselors Inc. Sells 108 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 1.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,679 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 108 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $635,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Bell Bank boosted its position in Starbucks by 0.5% during the second quarter. Bell Bank now owns 15,838 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,771,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Torray LLC boosted its position in Starbucks by 2.1% during the second quarter. Torray LLC now owns 4,085 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Starbucks by 1.7% during the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 5,304 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP raised its stake in Starbucks by 0.8% in the second quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 10,840 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GYL Financial Synergies LLC raised its stake in Starbucks by 1.3% in the second quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 7,529 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $842,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SBUX opened at $115.16 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $113.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.64. The firm has a market cap of $135.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.44, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.84. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $92.66 and a 12 month high of $126.32.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The coffee company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00. The firm had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.22 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 55.34% and a net margin of 14.45%. The business’s revenue was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This is an increase from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.70%.

SBUX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen decreased their price target on Starbucks from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Starbucks from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $130.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Starbucks from $132.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Starbucks from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.00.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

