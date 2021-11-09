Salem Investment Counselors Inc. Sells 497 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. reduced its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 11.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,918 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 497 shares during the quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Comcast by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 391,480,518 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $22,322,220,000 after purchasing an additional 3,978,161 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Comcast by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 226,174,387 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $12,895,902,000 after purchasing an additional 6,432,001 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Comcast by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 170,761,419 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $9,736,816,000 after purchasing an additional 3,795,262 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Comcast by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 112,683,895 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $6,425,236,000 after buying an additional 12,066,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Comcast by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 75,017,749 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $4,265,121,000 after buying an additional 2,228,592 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMCSA stock opened at $53.49 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $55.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $244.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.25, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.96. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $45.95 and a twelve month high of $61.80.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The cable giant reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $30.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.87 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 12.73% and a return on equity of 14.88%. The company’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 4th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Comcast’s payout ratio is 32.26%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Comcast from $68.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Comcast in a report on Monday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Comcast from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.54.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

