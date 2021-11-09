Salem Investment Counselors Inc. Takes $552,000 Position in DCP Midstream, LP (NYSE:DCP)

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DCP Midstream, LP (NYSE:DCP) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 17,987 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $552,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DCP. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in DCP Midstream by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 21,339 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in shares of DCP Midstream during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DCP Midstream during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in DCP Midstream by 2.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 73,568 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,593,000 after buying an additional 1,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new position in DCP Midstream during the second quarter worth $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DCP Midstream stock opened at $30.47 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.88. DCP Midstream, LP has a 52-week low of $13.85 and a 52-week high of $33.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.18 and a beta of 3.41. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $29.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.08.

DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.52). DCP Midstream had a net margin of 1.80% and a return on equity of 3.65%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that DCP Midstream, LP will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. DCP Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is presently 318.37%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of DCP Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of DCP Midstream from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of DCP Midstream from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of DCP Midstream from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.50.

DCP Midstream Profile

DCP Midstream LP engages in the business of gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing and selling natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Logistics and Marketing and Gathering and Processing. The Logistics and Marketing segment includes transporting, trading, marketing and storing natural gas and NGLs and fractionating NGLs.

