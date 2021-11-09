Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume on Strong Earnings

Sana Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SANA) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. Approximately 37,171 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 388,990 shares.The stock last traded at $21.95 and had previously closed at $21.82.

The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.03.

SANA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sana Biotechnology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Sana Biotechnology from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.50.

In other news, EVP Christian Hordo sold 64,671 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total value of $1,617,421.71. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,008,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,225,161.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders have sold a total of 74,929 shares of company stock worth $1,873,895 over the last 90 days.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Sana Biotechnology during the first quarter valued at $153,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sana Biotechnology during the 1st quarter worth about $13,804,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in Sana Biotechnology during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,495,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Sana Biotechnology during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Sana Biotechnology during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,644,000. 50.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.61.

About Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA)

Sana Biotechnology, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on utilizing engineered cells as medicines. The company develops in vivo and ex vivo cell engineering platforms for various therapeutic areas with unmet treatment needs, including oncology, diabetes, central nervous system disorders, cardiovascular diseases, genetic disorders, and others.

