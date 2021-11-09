Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA) vs. QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) Head to Head Review

Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA) and QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

50.6% of Sana Biotechnology shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.0% of QIAGEN shares are held by institutional investors. 9.0% of QIAGEN shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Sana Biotechnology and QIAGEN’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sana Biotechnology N/A N/A N/A QIAGEN 21.92% 21.31% 10.34%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Sana Biotechnology and QIAGEN’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sana Biotechnology N/A N/A -$285.30 million ($11.56) -1.89 QIAGEN $1.87 billion 6.62 $359.19 million $2.15 25.27

QIAGEN has higher revenue and earnings than Sana Biotechnology. Sana Biotechnology is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than QIAGEN, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Sana Biotechnology and QIAGEN, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sana Biotechnology 0 2 2 0 2.50 QIAGEN 0 5 7 0 2.58

Sana Biotechnology presently has a consensus price target of $38.50, suggesting a potential upside of 76.44%. QIAGEN has a consensus price target of $52.27, suggesting a potential downside of 3.80%. Given Sana Biotechnology’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Sana Biotechnology is more favorable than QIAGEN.

Summary

QIAGEN beats Sana Biotechnology on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sana Biotechnology

Sana Biotechnology, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on utilizing engineered cells as medicines. The company develops in vivo and ex vivo cell engineering platforms for various therapeutic areas with unmet treatment needs, including oncology, diabetes, central nervous system disorders, cardiovascular diseases, genetic disorders, and others. Its product candidates include SG295 and SG242 that target CD19+ cancer cells, including non-Hodgkin Lymphoma, chronic lymphocytic leukemia, and acute lymphoblastic leukemia; SG221 and SG239 for the treatment of multiple myeloma; and SG328 for ornithine transcarbamylase deficiency. It also develops SG418 for sickle cell disease and beta-thalassemia; SC291, a CD19 allogeneic T cell therapy; SC255 for multiple myeloma; SC451 for type I diabetes mellitus; SC379 for secondary progressive multiple sclerosis, Pelizaeus-Merzbacher disease, and Huntington's disease; and SC187 for heart failures. Sana Biotechnology, Inc. was formerly known as FD Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Sana Biotechnology, Inc. in September 2018. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

About QIAGEN

QIAGEN NV is a provider of Sample to Insight solutions that enable customers to gain valuable molecular insights from samples containing the building blocks of life. The company sample technologies isolate and process DNA, RNA, and proteins from blood, tissue, and other materials. The firm assay technologies make these biomolecules visible and ready for analysis. Its bioinformatics software and knowledge bases interpret data to report relevant, actionable insights. The firm automation solutions tie these together in seamless and cost-effective workflows. QIAGEN provides solutions to Molecular Diagnostics (human healthcare) and Life Sciences (academia, pharma R&D, and industrial applications, primarily forensics). The company was founded by Detlev H. Riesner and Metin Colpan on April 29, 1996 and is headquartered in Venlo, the Netherlands.

