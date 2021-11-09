Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The electronics maker reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Sanmina had a return on equity of 14.46% and a net margin of 3.78%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Sanmina stock traded down $2.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $40.60. 6,779 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 212,289. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of 10.41, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Sanmina has a 12-month low of $27.49 and a 12-month high of $43.63. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.25.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Sanmina stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM) by 36.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 591,728 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 159,047 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.91% of Sanmina worth $23,053,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 95.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Sanmina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Bank of America cut Sanmina from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sanmina presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.25.

About Sanmina

Sanmina Corp. engages in the provision of integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics and after-market services. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Manufacturing Solutions (IMS) and Components, Products and Services (CPS). The IMS segment consists of printed circuit board assembly and test, final system assembly and test and direct-order-fulfillment.

