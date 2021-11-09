Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.900-$1.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.010. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.60 billion-$1.70 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.76 billion.Sanmina also updated its Q1 guidance to $0.90-1.00 EPS.

NASDAQ SANM traded down $3.32 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $39.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 212,289. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.98, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $39.25. Sanmina has a fifty-two week low of $27.49 and a fifty-two week high of $43.63.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The electronics maker reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. Sanmina had a return on equity of 14.46% and a net margin of 3.78%. Sanmina’s revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Sanmina will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on SANM. Bank of America downgraded Sanmina from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sanmina from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $46.25.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Sanmina stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM) by 36.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 591,728 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 159,047 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.91% of Sanmina worth $23,053,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 95.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sanmina

Sanmina Corp. engages in the provision of integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics and after-market services. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Manufacturing Solutions (IMS) and Components, Products and Services (CPS). The IMS segment consists of printed circuit board assembly and test, final system assembly and test and direct-order-fulfillment.

