SAP SE (ETR:SAP) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

SAP SE (ETR:SAP) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €136.57 ($160.67).

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €135.00 ($158.82) price objective on shares of SAP in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Berenberg Bank set a €141.00 ($165.88) target price on shares of SAP in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Nord/LB set a €126.00 ($148.24) target price on shares of SAP in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €142.00 ($167.06) target price on shares of SAP in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, UBS Group set a €130.00 ($152.94) target price on shares of SAP in a report on Friday, October 22nd.

Get SAP alerts:

Shares of ETR SAP opened at €128.98 ($151.74) on Tuesday. SAP has a 12-month low of €97.35 ($114.53) and a 12-month high of €129.74 ($152.64). The stock has a market cap of $152.14 billion and a PE ratio of 26.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.22. The company has a 50-day moving average of €122.79 and a 200 day moving average of €120.63.

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Concur; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an enterprise resource planning suite for intelligent technologies; SAP Integrated Business Planning for Supply Chain, a cloud-based solution that delivers real-time supply chain planning capabilities; SAP Intelligent Asset Management, a solution that helps to define, plan, and monitor service and maintenance strategy; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management Suite, a cloud software that helps to develop, manage, and engage people; SAP Ariba, a digital business-to-business marketplace; SAP Concur, a travel and expense management software; and SAP Fieldglass, a cloud application for services procurement and contingent workforce management.

Featured Article: What is a closed-end mutual fund (CEF)?



Receive News & Ratings for SAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.