Saputo (TSE:SAP) Price Target Cut to C$36.00 by Analysts at National Bank Financial

Saputo (TSE:SAP) had its target price lowered by National Bank Financial to C$36.00 in a report released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Saputo’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.52 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.63 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.63 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.60 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on SAP. National Bankshares cut their target price on Saputo from C$39.00 to C$36.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Saputo from C$42.00 to C$39.00 and set a na rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Desjardins cut their target price on Saputo from C$40.00 to C$38.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Saputo from C$41.00 to C$40.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, TD Securities cut their target price on Saputo from C$41.00 to C$39.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$38.22.

TSE SAP opened at C$30.82 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$33.03 and a 200 day moving average price of C$36.16. Saputo has a one year low of C$29.22 and a one year high of C$42.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.33, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.54. The company has a market cap of C$12.75 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.54.

Saputo Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes dairy products in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Australia, and the United Kingdom. The company offers cheeses, including mozzarella and cheddar; specialty cheeses, such as ricotta, provolone, blue, parmesan, goat cheese, feta, romano, and havarti; fine cheeses comprising brie and camembert; and other cheeses that include brick, colby, farmer, munster, monterey jack, fresh curd, and processed cheeses.

