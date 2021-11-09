Savara Inc (NASDAQ:SVRA) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.09 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Savara Inc (NASDAQ:SVRA) to post ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Savara’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.14) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.07). Savara reported earnings per share of ($0.18) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Savara will report full year earnings of ($0.37) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.49) to ($0.32). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.39) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.60) to ($0.30). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Savara.

Get Savara alerts:

Savara (NASDAQ:SVRA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.05.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Savara from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:SVRA traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.16. 382,494 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,785,355. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 32.56 and a current ratio of 32.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.48. Savara has a twelve month low of $1.00 and a twelve month high of $3.58.

In related news, Director David A. Ramsay acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.30 per share, for a total transaction of $65,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director David A. Ramsay acquired 66,554 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.18 per share, with a total value of $78,533.72. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 933,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,101,357.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 156,106 shares of company stock valued at $194,160. 1.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SVRA. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in Savara during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,852,000. Ikarian Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Savara in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,566,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Savara by 291.5% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,954,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,323,000 after acquiring an additional 1,455,448 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Savara by 31.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,492,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,637,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Savara by 4,588.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 425,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $723,000 after acquiring an additional 416,249 shares in the last quarter. 66.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Savara

Savara Inc, formerly Mast Therapeutics, Inc, is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of patients with rare respiratory diseases. Its pipeline includes AeroVanc, Molgradex and AIR001. AeroVanc is an inhaled formulation of vancomycin, which the Company is developing for the treatment of persistent methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus, lung infection in cystic fibrosis patients.

Featured Article: Trading Halts

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Savara (SVRA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Savara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Savara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.