SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $22.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “SB Financial Group, Inc. is a financial services holding company with two wholly-owned operating subsidiaries: State Bank and RDSI Banking Systems. State Bank offers a full range of financial services for consumers and small businesses, including wealth management, mortgage banking, commercial and agricultural lending. RDSI provides item processing services to community banks located in the Midwest. SB Financial Group, Inc., formerly known as Rurban Financial Corp., is based in Defiance, Ohio. “

SBFG stock opened at $18.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.90. SB Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $15.55 and a fifty-two week high of $20.09. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.24. The firm has a market cap of $133.59 million, a PE ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 1.20.

SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.10. SB Financial Group had a net margin of 26.89% and a return on equity of 12.90%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. On average, analysts expect that SB Financial Group will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. This is a boost from SB Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. SB Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.03%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in SB Financial Group by 46.6% during the 2nd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 480,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,892,000 after buying an additional 152,729 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of SB Financial Group by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 454,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,408,000 after purchasing an additional 7,630 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of SB Financial Group by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 411,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,607,000 after purchasing an additional 10,583 shares during the last quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SB Financial Group by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC now owns 356,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,591,000 after purchasing an additional 57,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of SB Financial Group by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 136,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,522,000 after purchasing an additional 6,671 shares during the last quarter. 43.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SB Financial Group

SB Financial Group, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking and wealth management solutions. The company offers checking, savings, e-services, mortgage loans, mortgage applications, mortgage tool, credit cards, and loans and lines services. It also provides investment and asset management, retirement services, insurance, business succession planning, and brokerage services.

