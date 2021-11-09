SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) Receives $367.38 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $371.27.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SBAC shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $343.00 to $404.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $373.00 to $379.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $337.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $359.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $372.00 to $378.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

In other news, EVP Mark R. Ciarfella sold 2,377 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.00, for a total value of $820,065.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Brian D. Lazarus sold 24,263 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.17, for a total transaction of $8,884,382.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 247,952 shares of company stock valued at $89,696,655. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SBA Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of SBA Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $73,000. CX Institutional lifted its position in shares of SBA Communications by 69.6% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 251 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in SBA Communications by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 291 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Motco lifted its position in SBA Communications by 30.7% in the 2nd quarter. Motco now owns 341 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SBAC traded up $1.46 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $349.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 515,335. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $346.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $330.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 132.32 and a beta of 0.25. SBA Communications has a 1-year low of $232.88 and a 1-year high of $369.56.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $589.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $577.28 million. SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 5.99% and a net margin of 13.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.38 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that SBA Communications will post 10.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be given a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 17th. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.21%.

SBA Communications Company Profile

SBA Communications Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of wireless communications infrastructures. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Site Leasing, International Site Leasing, and Site Development. The Domestic Site Leasing segment includes AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon Wireless.

