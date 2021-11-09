ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) Reaches New 12-Month High at $40.26

ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $40.26 and last traded at $39.32, with a volume of 65969 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $39.75.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised ScanSource from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ScanSource from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James raised their target price on ScanSource from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Northcoast Research raised ScanSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $36.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.60. The company has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of 98.30 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.39. ScanSource had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 0.34%. The company had revenue of $852.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $759.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that ScanSource, Inc. will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ScanSource news, CEO Michael L. Baur sold 2,814 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.84, for a total value of $100,853.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael L. Baur sold 7,554 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.44, for a total value of $282,821.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 120,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,525,035.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 37,071 shares of company stock valued at $1,375,261. 4.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of ScanSource by 3,772.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 852 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of ScanSource by 68.9% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 944 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of ScanSource during the 2nd quarter valued at about $143,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ScanSource during the 3rd quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of ScanSource during the 1st quarter valued at about $194,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.18% of the company’s stock.

ScanSource Company Profile (NASDAQ:SCSC)

ScanSource, Inc engages in the development and provision of technology products and services. It operates through the Worldwide Barcode, Networking and Security; and Worldwide Communications and Services segments. The Worldwide Barcode, Networking and Security segment offers enterprise mobile computing, cyber security, automatic identification and data capture, point-of-sale, electronic physical security, and three-dimensional printing technologies.

