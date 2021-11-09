Schaeffler (FRA:SHA) Given a €9.80 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Schaeffler (FRA:SHA) received a €9.80 ($11.53) target price from JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 37.35% from the stock’s current price.

SHA has been the topic of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a €8.80 ($10.35) price target on shares of Schaeffler in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Warburg Research set a €7.50 ($8.82) price objective on shares of Schaeffler in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. UBS Group set a €6.70 ($7.88) price objective on shares of Schaeffler in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €8.00 ($9.41) price objective on shares of Schaeffler in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Nord/LB set a €6.50 ($7.65) target price on shares of Schaeffler in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Schaeffler currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €7.71 ($9.07).

SHA opened at €7.14 ($8.39) on Tuesday. Schaeffler has a 1-year low of €11.30 ($13.29) and a 1-year high of €16.74 ($19.69). The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is €6.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €7.32.

Schaeffler AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells precision components and systems for automotive and industrial applications in Europe, the Americas, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Automotive OEM division offers engine systems, including rolling bearing solutions, belt and chain drive products, valve train components, and systems for variable valve trains; and transmission systems, such as torsion and vibration dampers, clutches and double clutch systems, torque converters, CVT components, lightweight differentials, bearing solutions, and synchronizing and gearshift components.

