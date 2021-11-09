Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.22 EPS

Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($1.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($0.22), Briefing.com reports. Scholar Rock had a negative return on equity of 55.58% and a negative net margin of 687.82%. The firm had revenue of $5.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.65 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.79) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

NASDAQ:SRRK traded up $1.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $29.41. The company had a trading volume of 2,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 163,901. Scholar Rock has a 1-year low of $25.25 and a 1-year high of $70.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.25 and a beta of 0.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $33.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 4.33 and a current ratio of 4.33.

Get Scholar Rock alerts:

In other news, Director Jeffrey S. Flier sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.89, for a total transaction of $185,340.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Scholar Rock by 312.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 352,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,180,000 after purchasing an additional 266,841 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Scholar Rock by 3.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Scholar Rock by 144.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter. 81.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Scholar Rock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.25.

About Scholar Rock

Scholar Rock Holding Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development and discovery of innovative medicines. The firm offers proprietary platform which designed to discover and develop monoclonal antibodies that have a high degree of specificity to achieve selective modulation of growth factor signaling.

Featured Article: Balanced Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Scholar Rock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scholar Rock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.