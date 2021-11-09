Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Acquires New Stake in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 9,456 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $549,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in BWX Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in BWX Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $171,000. JustInvest LLC acquired a new position in BWX Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $206,000. Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in BWX Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $215,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in BWX Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $226,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BWXT opened at $53.48 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $56.15. The firm has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.02. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.82 and a 12-month high of $68.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $499.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $535.22 million. BWX Technologies had a net margin of 12.19% and a return on equity of 42.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.46%.

In related news, CFO David S. Black sold 1,000 shares of BWX Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.29, for a total value of $55,290.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 67,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,757,895.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rex D. Geveden sold 5,000 shares of BWX Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total transaction of $289,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 106,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,172,022.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,900 shares of company stock valued at $451,547 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

BWXT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Maxim Group decreased their price target on shares of BWX Technologies from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Truist Securities lowered their price objective on shares of BWX Technologies from $77.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of BWX Technologies from $67.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BWX Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of BWX Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.50.

BWX Technologies, Inc engages in the supply and provision of nuclear components and products. It operates through the following business segments: Nuclear Operations Group, Nuclear Services Group and Nuclear Power Group. The Nuclear Operations Group segment focuses on the design and manufacture of equipment for nuclear applications.

