Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 12,500 Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 12,500 shares of the coupon company’s stock, valued at approximately $539,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Groupon by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 298,330 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $15,079,000 after purchasing an additional 36,847 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Groupon by 307.7% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 70,644 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $3,571,000 after purchasing an additional 53,315 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Groupon during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,807,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in shares of Groupon by 122.3% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 9,817 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Senvest Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Groupon by 80.4% during the 2nd quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 49,255 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $2,126,000 after purchasing an additional 21,955 shares during the last quarter. 76.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:GRPN opened at $26.26 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99. Groupon, Inc. has a one year low of $20.76 and a one year high of $64.69. The firm has a market cap of $775.33 million, a P/E ratio of 101.00 and a beta of 2.54.

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The coupon company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.66. The firm had revenue of $214.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.36 million. Groupon had a net margin of 0.75% and a return on equity of 14.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.07) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Groupon, Inc. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Groupon from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Groupon from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Groupon from $54.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.17.

Groupon, Inc operates as a global scaled two-sided marketplace that connects consumers to merchants. It operates through the North America and International segments. The company was founded by Andrew D. Mason, Eric Paul Lefkofsky, and Bradley A. Keywell in 2008 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

