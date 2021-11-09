Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Has $576,000 Position in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) by 53.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,300 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 3,723 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in CDW were worth $576,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. DF Dent & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of CDW by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 3,391 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $592,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in CDW by 1.9% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 645,717 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $112,775,000 after buying an additional 12,301 shares in the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new position in CDW in the second quarter valued at about $297,000. Andra AP fonden boosted its position in CDW by 38.5% in the second quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 72,300 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $12,627,000 after buying an additional 20,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in CDW by 1.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,370,874 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $938,023,000 after buying an additional 66,498 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.14% of the company’s stock.

Get CDW alerts:

In related news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.39, for a total transaction of $667,726.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,667,672.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 10,200 shares of company stock valued at $1,914,166. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CDW opened at $185.32 on Tuesday. CDW Co. has a 1-year low of $125.46 and a 1-year high of $203.82. The company has a market cap of $25.15 billion, a PE ratio of 24.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.82. The company has a 50-day moving average of $188.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $181.66.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. CDW had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 98.82%. CDW’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CDW Co. will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. This is an increase from CDW’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 23rd. CDW’s payout ratio is 22.47%.

A number of research firms have commented on CDW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of CDW to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CDW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $201.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of CDW from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of CDW from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of CDW from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $205.86.

About CDW

CDW Corp. engages in the provision of information technology solutions to small, medium and large business, government, education and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom and Canada. It operates through the following segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The Corporate segment serves the private sector business customers.

See Also: What is a Swap?

Receive News & Ratings for CDW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.