Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Has $607,000 Stake in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCC)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCC) by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 102,525 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 34,200 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals were worth $607,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 327,658 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,940,000 after purchasing an additional 27,689 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $2,090,000. Silverarc Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $1,778,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $1,635,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $830,000. Institutional investors own 44.30% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th.

NASDAQ:CYCC opened at $5.09 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.39 and a 200-day moving average of $5.85. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.25 and a 52 week high of $11.42.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by ($0.09). On average, equities research analysts expect that Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.24 EPS for the current year.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It uses cell cycle, transcriptional regulation and DNA damage response biology to develop medicines for cancer and other proliferative diseases. The company builds a biopharmaceutical business, which is focused in hematology and oncology based on a pipeline of novel drug candidates.

