Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Takes $566,000 Position in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 15,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $566,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cousins Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cousins Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 65.8% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,774 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of Cousins Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Cousins Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Institutional investors own 93.14% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CUZ opened at $40.06 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Cousins Properties Incorporated has a one year low of $28.37 and a one year high of $40.66. The firm has a market cap of $5.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.52, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.02.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.17. Cousins Properties had a net margin of 16.36% and a return on equity of 2.73%. The business had revenue of $185.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.56 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Cousins Properties Incorporated will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 5th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 4th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. Cousins Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 151.22%.

Separately, Barclays started coverage on shares of Cousins Properties in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock.

Cousins Properties Company Profile

Cousins Properties, Inc engages in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of real estate assets. It invests in urban office towers located in Sunbelt markets. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Atlanta, Charlotte, Austin, Phoenix, Tampa, Orlando and Houston. The company was founded by Thomas G.

