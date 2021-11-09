Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Takes $592,000 Position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 18,490 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $592,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Corsicana & Co. bought a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC bought a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 76.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

SLB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective (up previously from $38.00) on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $29.03 price objective (down previously from $32.00) on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Oddo Securities initiated coverage on Schlumberger in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $44.50 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.72.

Schlumberger stock opened at $34.30 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Schlumberger Limited has a one year low of $16.93 and a one year high of $36.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.11 billion, a PE ratio of 29.32 and a beta of 2.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.80 and its 200 day moving average is $30.64.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.36. The business had revenue of $5.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.94 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 11.90% and a net margin of 7.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is 73.53%.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration; Reservoir Performance; Well Construction; and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s software and seismic businesses with its integrated offering of asset performance solutions.

Read More: How Do Investors Open a Backdoor Roth IRA?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB).

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.