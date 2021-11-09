Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Shares Sold by Glenmede Trust Co. NA

Glenmede Trust Co. NA lowered its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 535 shares of the company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $55,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 6.5% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,375,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,060,000 after acquiring an additional 84,079 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth about $6,505,000. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC raised its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 14.2% in the second quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 72,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,501,000 after acquiring an additional 8,987 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 41.4% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 153,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,967,000 after acquiring an additional 44,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. now owns 229,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,840,000 after acquiring an additional 3,083 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF stock opened at $113.67 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.10. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $84.28 and a 52 week high of $114.00.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

