Scotiabank Boosts Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst (TSE:CHP.UN) Price Target to C$16.50

Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst (TSE:CHP.UN) had its price target raised by Scotiabank from C$15.50 to C$16.50 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on CHP.UN. National Bankshares upped their target price on Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating and set a C$14.50 price objective on shares of Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$15.50 to C$16.00 in a report on Friday, July 23rd. National Bank Financial raised their price target on Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst to C$15.00 and gave the company a na rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$15.50 to C$16.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$15.53.

CHP.UN opened at C$15.19 on Monday. Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst has a one year low of C$12.53 and a one year high of C$15.31. The company has a market cap of C$4.97 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 341.84, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$14.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$14.62.

Choice Properties, Canada's preeminent diversified real estate investment trust, is the owner, manager and developer of a high quality portfolio comprising 756 properties totaling 67.7 million square feet of gross leasable area. The portfolio is comprised of retail properties, predominantly leased to necessity-based tenants, industrial, office and residential assets concentrated in attractive markets and offers an unmatched development pipeline.

