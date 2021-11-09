Scotiabank Boosts Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:KMMPF) Price Target to C$24.75

Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:KMMPF) had its target price increased by Scotiabank from C$22.00 to C$24.75 in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. CIBC raised their price objective on Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust from C$23.00 to C$25.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust from C$21.00 to C$22.75 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust from C$23.75 to C$24.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, National Bankshares increased their target price on Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust from C$26.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $25.50.

Get Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:KMMPF opened at $18.23 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.66. Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $12.92 and a twelve month high of $18.57.

Killam Apartment REIT engages in the ownership, management and development of multi-family residential properties. It operates through the following segments: Apartments, Manufactured Home Communities, and Other. The Apartments segment includes property revenue, property operating expenses and fair value of investment property by region.

Further Reading: Black Swan

Receive News & Ratings for Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.