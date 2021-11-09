Scotiabank Cuts Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) Price Target to C$11.00

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) had its price objective reduced by Scotiabank from C$11.50 to C$11.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. CIBC reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a C$15.00 price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Raymond James set a C$12.00 price target on Hudbay Minerals and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. National Bankshares raised Hudbay Minerals from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and reduced their price target for the stock from C$14.00 to C$12.50 in a research report on Friday, September 10th. National Bank Financial raised Hudbay Minerals from a sector perform spec overwgt rating to an outperform rating and reduced their price target for the stock from C$14.00 to C$12.50 in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Indl Alliance S reissued a buy rating on shares of Hudbay Minerals in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$12.64.

Get Hudbay Minerals alerts:

TSE HBM opened at C$9.03 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.36 billion and a P/E ratio of -23.83. Hudbay Minerals has a 1-year low of C$6.59 and a 1-year high of C$11.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.29, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$8.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$8.46.

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The mining company reported C$0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.11 by C($0.08). The firm had revenue of C$496.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$485.80 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Hudbay Minerals will post 1.1500001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Hudbay Minerals

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

Featured Story: What is the LIBOR?



Receive News & Ratings for Hudbay Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudbay Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.