Scotiabank Raises Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) Price Target to C$78.00

Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) (NYSE:SLF) had its price target increased by Scotiabank from C$77.00 to C$78.00 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. CSFB boosted their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$72.00 to C$74.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an outperform rating on shares of Sun Life Financial in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$78.00 to C$79.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Veritas Investment Research cut shares of Sun Life Financial from a buy rating to a reduce rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$69.00 to C$71.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$75.21.

Shares of TSE:SLF opened at C$71.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1,108.38, a quick ratio of 1,053.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.01. Sun Life Financial has a 12 month low of C$54.71 and a 12 month high of C$71.73. The stock has a market cap of C$41.89 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.68. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$67.31 and a 200 day moving average of C$65.69.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.94%.

About Sun Life Financial

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company also provides reinsurance products; investment counselling and portfolio management services; mutual funds and segregated funds; trust and banking services; real estate property brokerage and appraisal services; and merchant banking services.

