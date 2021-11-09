Sculptor Capital Management (NYSE:SCU) PT Lowered to $43.50

Sculptor Capital Management (NYSE:SCU) had its target price cut by Citigroup from $55.00 to $43.50 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

SCU has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a hold rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Sculptor Capital Management in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sculptor Capital Management from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th.

Get Sculptor Capital Management alerts:

NYSE SCU opened at $22.69 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $27.37. The company has a current ratio of 11.55, a quick ratio of 11.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.34. Sculptor Capital Management has a 1 year low of $11.60 and a 1 year high of $28.90.

Sculptor Capital Management (NYSE:SCU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.11. Sculptor Capital Management had a return on equity of 142.72% and a net margin of 23.45%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Sculptor Capital Management will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.94%. Sculptor Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio is 29.92%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Sculptor Capital Management by 11.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 295,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,471,000 after buying an additional 30,204 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Sculptor Capital Management by 12.5% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 21,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 2,342 shares during the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new position in Sculptor Capital Management in the first quarter worth approximately $202,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Sculptor Capital Management by 101.6% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 141,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,087,000 after buying an additional 71,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Sculptor Capital Management by 60.1% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 180,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,954,000 after buying an additional 67,863 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.52% of the company’s stock.

About Sculptor Capital Management

Sculptor Capital Management, Inc is a global alternative asset management firm providing investment products in a range of areas including multi-strategy, credit and real estate. The company serves global clients through commingled funds, separate accounts and specialized products. Its distinct investment process seeks to generate attractive and consistent risk-adjusted returns across market cycles through a combination of fundamental bottom-up research, a high degree of flexibility, a collaborative team and integrated risk management.

See Also: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Sculptor Capital Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sculptor Capital Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.