SEA (SE) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

SEA (NYSE:SE) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, November 16th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.67) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. SEA had a negative net margin of 26.46% and a negative return on equity of 64.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 158.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.68) EPS. On average, analysts expect SEA to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE SE opened at $344.09 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $339.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $296.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $185.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -96.11 and a beta of 1.31. SEA has a 52-week low of $155.10 and a 52-week high of $372.70.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SE. Citigroup upped their target price on SEA from $335.00 to $424.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Cowen upped their target price on SEA from $280.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. DZ Bank began coverage on SEA in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $400.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded SEA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $325.00 to $400.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded SEA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $313.23.

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

