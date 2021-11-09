SEEN (SEEN) Price Tops $3.37 on Exchanges

SEEN (CURRENCY:SEEN) traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on November 8th. During the last week, SEEN has traded down 3.5% against the U.S. dollar. One SEEN coin can now be bought for about $3.37 or 0.00004999 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. SEEN has a total market cap of $2.38 million and $1,098.00 worth of SEEN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $34.28 or 0.00050793 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001482 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000573 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $152.06 or 0.00225317 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $64.88 or 0.00096142 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00004516 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.75 or 0.00011486 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About SEEN

SEEN (CRYPTO:SEEN) is a coin. SEEN’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 704,772 coins. The official website for SEEN is seen.haus . SEEN’s official message board is seen-haus.medium.com . SEEN’s official Twitter account is @seen_haus and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “seen.haus is an auction house of the future merging the physical and digital worlds of art. Each physical collectible sold through this platform is paired with a digital version that provides an exclusive record of ownership. Seen.haus is governed by the $SEEN token which is designed to help curate and guide the future of the project. $SEEN holders will have a say in seen.haus collaborations, drops, auction styles, and much more. “

SEEN Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SEEN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SEEN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SEEN using one of the exchanges listed above.

