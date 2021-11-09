Senior plc (OTCMKTS:SNIRF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Senior plc (OTCMKTS:SNIRF) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SNIRF. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Senior from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Senior in a report on Monday, August 9th. Panmure Gordon downgraded shares of Senior from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Senior from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st.

Get Senior alerts:

SNIRF stock remained flat at $$2.43 during trading hours on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -242.93 and a beta of 1.40. Senior has a 52 week low of $1.45 and a 52 week high of $2.43. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.98.

Senior Plc designs, manufactures and markets technology components and systems. The company operates its business through two divisions: Aerospace and Flexonics. The Aerospace division offers various products and systems for structures, fluid conveyance, and gas turbine engines, such as airframe and system components & assemblies, high-pressure and low-pressure engineered ducting systems, engineered control bellows, sensors and assemblies, fabricated engine components, and fluid systems ducting & control.

See Also: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Receive News & Ratings for Senior Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Senior and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.