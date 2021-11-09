Sentivate (SNTVT) Tops 1-Day Volume of $212,124.00

Sentivate (CURRENCY:SNTVT) traded up 11.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on November 8th. Sentivate has a market cap of $33.57 million and approximately $212,124.00 worth of Sentivate was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Sentivate has traded up 11.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Sentivate coin can currently be bought for $0.0094 or 0.00000014 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.48 or 0.00051040 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001480 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000583 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $153.35 or 0.00227013 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00004684 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.87 or 0.00011656 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $65.26 or 0.00096614 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About Sentivate

Sentivate is a coin. Its launch date was July 14th, 2018. Sentivate’s total supply is 4,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,583,525,479 coins. Sentivate’s official Twitter account is @sentivate and its Facebook page is accessible here . Sentivate’s official website is sentivate.com . The Reddit community for Sentivate is /r/sentivate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Sentivate token is a ERC20 utility token on the Ethereum network. Sentivate tokens are used to gain access to the early stages of the Sentivate Network and development process. Delegates cast their votes during various phases of the project which aids in directing the project. Delegates also have access to early applications such as browsers, server modules, client modules, Identity certificates, Domain certificates, and various other applications. Delegates with more SNTVT tokens have more voting power. “

Sentivate Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentivate directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sentivate should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sentivate using one of the exchanges listed above.

