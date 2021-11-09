Seres Therapeutics (MCRB) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, November 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.47) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
NASDAQ:MCRB opened at $7.07 on Tuesday. Seres Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $5.41 and a 1-year high of $38.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.20. The company has a current ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $648.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.84 and a beta of 3.64.
An institutional investor recently raised its position in Seres Therapeutics stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB) by 77.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 627,851 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 274,093 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.68% of Seres Therapeutics worth $14,975,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.42% of the company’s stock.
Seres Therapeutics Company Profile
Seres Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of biological drugs through microbiome therapeutics platform. Its product pipeline includes SER-109, SER-287, SER-301, and SER-401. The company was founded by Geoffrey von Maltzahn, David A. Berry, and Noubar B. Afeyan on October 18, 2010 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.
Further Reading: What are popular green investing opportunities?
Receive News & Ratings for Seres Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seres Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.