Seres Therapeutics (MCRB) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, November 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.47) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ:MCRB opened at $7.07 on Tuesday. Seres Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $5.41 and a 1-year high of $38.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.20. The company has a current ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $648.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.84 and a beta of 3.64.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Seres Therapeutics stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB) by 77.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 627,851 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 274,093 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.68% of Seres Therapeutics worth $14,975,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

MCRB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $16.00 target price (down previously from $18.00) on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on Seres Therapeutics from $42.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Seres Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $24.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Seres Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Seres Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.83.

Seres Therapeutics Company Profile

Seres Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of biological drugs through microbiome therapeutics platform. Its product pipeline includes SER-109, SER-287, SER-301, and SER-401. The company was founded by Geoffrey von Maltzahn, David A. Berry, and Noubar B. Afeyan on October 18, 2010 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

