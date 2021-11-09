Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) and Larimar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LRMR) Financial Contrast

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) and Larimar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LRMR) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Seres Therapeutics and Larimar Therapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Seres Therapeutics $33.22 million 19.52 -$89.13 million ($1.46) -4.84 Larimar Therapeutics N/A N/A -$42.48 million ($3.08) -4.21

Larimar Therapeutics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Seres Therapeutics. Seres Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Larimar Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

96.4% of Seres Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 3.0% of Seres Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.4% of Larimar Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Seres Therapeutics and Larimar Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Seres Therapeutics 1 1 5 0 2.57 Larimar Therapeutics 0 0 3 0 3.00

Seres Therapeutics currently has a consensus target price of $20.83, suggesting a potential upside of 194.67%. Larimar Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $29.50, suggesting a potential upside of 127.27%. Given Seres Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Seres Therapeutics is more favorable than Larimar Therapeutics.

Profitability

This table compares Seres Therapeutics and Larimar Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Seres Therapeutics -441.65% -87.12% -41.53% Larimar Therapeutics N/A -58.08% -50.10%

Risk and Volatility

Seres Therapeutics has a beta of 3.64, meaning that its stock price is 264% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Larimar Therapeutics has a beta of 0.92, meaning that its stock price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Seres Therapeutics beats Larimar Therapeutics on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Seres Therapeutics

Seres Therapeutics, Inc. engages in the development of biological drugs through microbiome therapeutics platform. Its product pipeline includes SER-109, SER-287, SER-301, and SER-401. The company was founded by Geoffrey von Maltzahn, David A. Berry, and Noubar B. Afeyan on October 18, 2010 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

About Larimar Therapeutics

Larimar Therapeutics, Inc. Is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics mitochondrial disorders and Friedreich’s ataxia. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Bala Cynwyd, PA.

