Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) Shares Sold by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp cut its position in Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) by 20.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,985 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,041 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Shake Shack were worth $426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SHAK. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Shake Shack by 51.2% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in Shake Shack by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 5,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Shake Shack by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 35,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,035,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Shake Shack by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 29,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,362,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 296,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,461,000 after buying an additional 5,173 shares during the period. 83.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on SHAK. Loop Capital began coverage on Shake Shack in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Cowen reduced their price target on Shake Shack from $86.00 to $82.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Shake Shack from $102.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Shake Shack from $131.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Shake Shack from $92.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Shake Shack has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.41.

Shake Shack stock opened at $83.77 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a current ratio of 3.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $79.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.65. The company has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -141.98 and a beta of 1.57. Shake Shack Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.23 and a fifty-two week high of $138.38.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $193.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.47 million. Shake Shack had a negative return on equity of 0.36% and a negative net margin of 3.45%. Shake Shack’s revenue was up 48.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.11) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Shake Shack Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Shake Shack

Shake Shack, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in operating fast food hamburger restaurants. It offers beef burgers, flat-top dogs, chicken sandwiches, frozen custard and crinkle cut fries and includes all the mobile ordering essentials. The company was founded by Daniel Harris Meyer on September 23, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

