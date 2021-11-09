Sharder Price Down 0.6% Over Last Week (SS)

Sharder (CURRENCY:SS) traded down 2.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on November 9th. Sharder has a market capitalization of $1.36 million and approximately $111,550.00 worth of Sharder was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Sharder coin can currently be bought for $0.0048 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Sharder has traded down 0.6% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $34.12 or 0.00051101 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001498 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $149.08 or 0.00223264 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000534 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.16 or 0.00012221 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.75 or 0.00093982 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00004397 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Sharder Profile

Sharder (SS) is a coin. Its launch date was February 6th, 2018. Sharder’s total supply is 350,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 283,282,765 coins. The Reddit community for Sharder is /r/Sharder and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Sharder’s official website is sharder.org . The official message board for Sharder is medium.com/@SharderChain . Sharder’s official Twitter account is @SharderChain

According to CryptoCompare, “Sharder is data storage provider platform. It provides users with the tools to store their personal digital data in a tokenized environment. The Sharder (SS) token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It will be the mean through which the users are able to access the platform digital data storing service. “

Buying and Selling Sharder

