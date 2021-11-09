Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR) Holdings Lowered by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE trimmed its stake in shares of Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) by 5.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,673,985 shares of the company’s stock after selling 142,570 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Shaw Communications were worth $77,331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SJR. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Shaw Communications by 51.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,553,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,461,000 after acquiring an additional 2,558,385 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of Shaw Communications by 272.4% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 60,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,751,000 after acquiring an additional 44,154 shares during the period. TIG Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Shaw Communications during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,712,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Shaw Communications by 159.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 2,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NorthCoast Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Shaw Communications during the first quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Institutional investors own 52.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Shaw Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.50 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Shaw Communications from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.42.

NYSE:SJR opened at $29.48 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $14.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.14 and a beta of 0.67. Shaw Communications Inc. has a one year low of $17.06 and a one year high of $30.41. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Shaw Communications had a net margin of 18.03% and a return on equity of 16.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Shaw Communications Inc. will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0801 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. Shaw Communications’s payout ratio is currently 59.62%.

Shaw Communications Profile

Shaw Communications, Inc engages in the provision of cable telecommunications and satellite video services. The company was founded by James Robert Shaw on December 9, 1966 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

