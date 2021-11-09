Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) vs. Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR) Head-To-Head Review

Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR) and Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, valuation, risk and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Frontier Communications Parent and Shenandoah Telecommunications’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Frontier Communications Parent N/A N/A N/A Shenandoah Telecommunications 434.98% 2.07% 0.70%

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Frontier Communications Parent and Shenandoah Telecommunications, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Frontier Communications Parent 0 0 5 0 3.00 Shenandoah Telecommunications 0 2 1 0 2.33

Frontier Communications Parent currently has a consensus target price of $41.40, indicating a potential upside of 29.13%. Shenandoah Telecommunications has a consensus target price of $44.00, indicating a potential upside of 55.92%. Given Shenandoah Telecommunications’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Shenandoah Telecommunications is more favorable than Frontier Communications Parent.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

88.3% of Frontier Communications Parent shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.0% of Shenandoah Telecommunications shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.1% of Shenandoah Telecommunications shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Frontier Communications Parent and Shenandoah Telecommunications’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Frontier Communications Parent $7.16 billion 1.10 -$402.00 million N/A N/A Shenandoah Telecommunications $220.77 million 6.39 $126.72 million $0.05 564.40

Shenandoah Telecommunications has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Frontier Communications Parent.

Summary

Shenandoah Telecommunications beats Frontier Communications Parent on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Frontier Communications Parent

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides various services to residential and business customers over its fiber-optic and copper networks in 25 states in the United States. It offers video, high-speed Internet, advanced voice, and Frontier Secure digital protection solutions. The company also provides Frontier Business that offers communications solutions to small, medium, and enterprise businesses. The company was formerly known as Frontier Communications Corporation and changed its name to Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. in April 2021. Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. was incorporated in 1935 and is based in Norwalk, Connecticut.

About Shenandoah Telecommunications

Shenandoah Telecommunications Co. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of regulated and unregulated telecommunication services to end-user customers and other telecommunications providers. It offers voice, video and data communications services. It operates through the following segments: Wireless, Broadband and Tower. The Wireless segment provides digital wireless telephone and data network services. The Broadband segment provides broadband, video and voice services to residential and commercial customers in portions of Virginia, West Virginia, Maryland, and Kentucky, via fiber optic and hybrid fiber coaxial (“HFC“) cable. The Tower segment leases space on 225 owned cell towers. The company was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Edinburg, VA.

