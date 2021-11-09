ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.12 EPS

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. ShockWave Medical had a negative return on equity of 24.14% and a negative net margin of 40.60%. The business had revenue of $65.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.38) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 232.6% on a year-over-year basis. ShockWave Medical updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

ShockWave Medical stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $238.19. The stock had a trading volume of 469,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 367,647. ShockWave Medical has a twelve month low of $77.44 and a twelve month high of $249.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 6.66 and a quick ratio of 5.65. The firm has a market cap of $8.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -155.68 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $214.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $190.13.

Get ShockWave Medical alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of ShockWave Medical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ShockWave Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on ShockWave Medical from $208.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on ShockWave Medical from $152.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ShockWave Medical currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $207.57.

In other news, Director Frank T. Watkins sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.67, for a total transaction of $371,340.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of ShockWave Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.97, for a total transaction of $747,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 60,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,401,991.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 70,508 shares of company stock worth $13,660,834. Company insiders own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ShockWave Medical stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) by 113.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 354,403 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 188,626 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 1.01% of ShockWave Medical worth $67,241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 91.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ShockWave Medical

Shockwave Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company, which focuses on developing and commercializing products intended to transform the way calcified cardiovascular disease is treated. The firm offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease; C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters or treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

Further Reading: What is the price-sales ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for ShockWave Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ShockWave Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.