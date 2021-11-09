Shore Capital Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for International Personal Finance (LON:IPF)

International Personal Finance (LON:IPF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Shore Capital in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Digital Look reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on International Personal Finance from GBX 160 ($2.09) to GBX 191 ($2.50) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 165 ($2.16) target price on shares of International Personal Finance in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 165 ($2.16) target price on shares of International Personal Finance in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

IPF opened at GBX 146.60 ($1.92) on Tuesday. International Personal Finance has a 52-week low of GBX 67.50 ($0.88) and a 52-week high of GBX 158 ($2.06). The firm has a market capitalization of £328.05 million and a PE ratio of 16.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.01, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a current ratio of 3.06. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 140.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 136.69.

International Personal Finance plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer credit in Europe and Mexico. It offers home credit products, such as home credit cash loans with agent service; money transfer loans direct to bank account; home, medical, and life insurance; micro-business loans; and provident-branded digital loans, as well as repayment facility.

