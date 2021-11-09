SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) Issues Earnings Results

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. SI-BONE had a negative net margin of 52.47% and a negative return on equity of 30.43%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.33) earnings per share.
NASDAQ SIBN traded down $0.39 on Tuesday, hitting $22.91. 27,557 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 348,312. The company has a quick ratio of 15.13, a current ratio of 15.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. SI-BONE has a 1-year low of $19.26 and a 1-year high of $37.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.94. The firm has a market cap of $762.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.49 and a beta of 1.41.
In other news, insider Anthony J. Recupero sold 3,384 shares of SI-BONE stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.46, for a total transaction of $69,236.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Dunn sold 2,113 shares of SI-BONE stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.37, for a total transaction of $47,267.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,300 shares of company stock valued at $380,253. Company insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist lowered their price target on shares of SI-BONE from $43.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SI-BONE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Truist Securities lowered their price target on shares of SI-BONE from $43.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of SI-BONE from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of SI-BONE from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, SI-BONE presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.88.
SI-BONE Company Profile
SI-BONE, Inc engages in the provision of implantable devices used in the surgical treatment of the sacropelvic anatomy. It offers a proprietary minimally invasive surgical implant system, called iFuse, used to fuse the sacroiliac joint to treat sacroiliac joint dysfunction that often causes severe lower back pain.
