SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) Issues Earnings Results

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. SI-BONE had a negative net margin of 52.47% and a negative return on equity of 30.43%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.33) earnings per share.

NASDAQ SIBN traded down $0.39 on Tuesday, hitting $22.91. 27,557 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 348,312. The company has a quick ratio of 15.13, a current ratio of 15.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. SI-BONE has a 1-year low of $19.26 and a 1-year high of $37.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.94. The firm has a market cap of $762.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.49 and a beta of 1.41.

In other news, insider Anthony J. Recupero sold 3,384 shares of SI-BONE stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.46, for a total transaction of $69,236.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Dunn sold 2,113 shares of SI-BONE stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.37, for a total transaction of $47,267.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,300 shares of company stock valued at $380,253. Company insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in SI-BONE stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN) by 38.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 615,162 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 170,153 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.85% of SI-BONE worth $19,358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 96.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist lowered their price target on shares of SI-BONE from $43.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SI-BONE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Truist Securities lowered their price target on shares of SI-BONE from $43.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of SI-BONE from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of SI-BONE from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, SI-BONE presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.88.

SI-BONE Company Profile

SI-BONE, Inc engages in the provision of implantable devices used in the surgical treatment of the sacropelvic anatomy. It offers a proprietary minimally invasive surgical implant system, called iFuse, used to fuse the sacroiliac joint to treat sacroiliac joint dysfunction that often causes severe lower back pain.

