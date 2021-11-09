SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $6.52

SigmaTron International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMA) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.52 and traded as high as $9.64. SigmaTron International shares last traded at $9.32, with a volume of 26,311 shares.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of SigmaTron International from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd.

Get SigmaTron International alerts:

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.94 million, a P/E ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.96.

SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, September 10th. The technology company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter. SigmaTron International had a net margin of 3.71% and a return on equity of 8.01%. The company had revenue of $85.74 million during the quarter.

In related news, CFO Linda K. Frauendorfer sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.55, for a total value of $76,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Gregory A. Fairhead sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.25, for a total transaction of $35,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,055 shares of company stock valued at $270,443. 12.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SigmaTron International during the third quarter valued at about $91,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of SigmaTron International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SigmaTron International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $93,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of SigmaTron International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of SigmaTron International by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 57,152 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 2,098 shares during the last quarter. 21.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA)

SigmaTron International, Inc engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services. The firm also manufactures printed circuit board assemblies and assembled electronic products. It offers automatic and manual assembly and testing of products; material sourcing and procurement; manufacturing and test engineering support; design services, warehousing and distribution service; and assistance in obtaining product approval from governmental and other regulatory bodies.

Featured Article: Why Dividend Stocks May Be Right for You



Receive News & Ratings for SigmaTron International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SigmaTron International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.