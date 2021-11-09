Sirius Real Estate Limited (LON:SRE) Increases Dividend to €0.02 Per Share

Sirius Real Estate Limited (LON:SRE) announced a dividend on Monday, November 8th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be given a dividend of €0.02 ($0.02) per share on Thursday, January 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. This is a boost from Sirius Real Estate’s previous dividend of $0.02. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

LON:SRE opened at GBX 138.32 ($1.81) on Tuesday. Sirius Real Estate has a 12 month low of GBX 80.90 ($1.06) and a 12 month high of GBX 140.12 ($1.83). The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 129.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 115.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.25. The company has a market capitalization of £1.47 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.08.

Get Sirius Real Estate alerts:

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 130 ($1.70) target price on shares of Sirius Real Estate in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

In other Sirius Real Estate news, insider Andrew Coombs bought 11,786 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 123 ($1.61) per share, for a total transaction of £14,496.78 ($18,940.14).

Sirius Real Estate Company Profile

Sirius is a property company listed on the main market and premium segment of the London Stock Exchange and the main board of the Johannesburg Stock Exchange. It is a leading operator of branded business parks providing conventional space and flexible workspace in Germany. The Company’s core strategy is the acquisition of business parks at attractive yields, the integration of these business parks into its network of sites under the Company’s own name as well as offering a range of branded products within those sites, and the reconfiguration and upgrade of existing and vacant space to appeal to the local market, through intensive asset management and investment.

Recommended Story: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Sirius Real Estate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sirius Real Estate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.