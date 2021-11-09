SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.39 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.39 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for SJW Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.49 and the lowest is $0.29. SJW Group reported earnings per share of $0.46 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that SJW Group will report full-year earnings of $1.89 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.88 to $1.90. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.31 to $2.45. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for SJW Group.

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $166.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.41 million. SJW Group had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 5.54%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SJW. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of SJW Group from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $70.00 to $76.00 in a report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SJW Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays began coverage on shares of SJW Group in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of SJW Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th.

Shares of NYSE:SJW traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $72.52. 92,999 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 90,137. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 38.57 and a beta of 0.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $68.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.64. SJW Group has a twelve month low of $58.01 and a twelve month high of $73.06.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 5th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. This is a positive change from SJW Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. SJW Group’s payout ratio is currently 61.26%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of SJW Group by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,047 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of SJW Group by 48.3% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 29,326 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,856,000 after purchasing an additional 9,548 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of SJW Group by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,845,112 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $116,795,000 after purchasing an additional 9,120 shares during the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of SJW Group in the 1st quarter worth about $11,023,000. Finally, Nuance Investments LLC increased its position in shares of SJW Group by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 3,318,618 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $210,068,000 after purchasing an additional 80,391 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.48% of the company’s stock.

SJW Group operates as a holding company, which through its subsidiaries provides water utility services. It operates through the Water Utility Services and Real Estate Services segments. The Water Utility Services segment offers water utility and utility-related services. The Real Estate Services segment engages in property management and investment activity.

