Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ) Trading Up 12% on Insider Buying Activity

Shares of Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ) were up 12% during trading on Monday following insider buying activity. The company traded as high as $13.12 and last traded at $12.69. Approximately 572,695 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 15,734,070 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.33.

Specifically, CTO Miriam Aguirre sold 204,138 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.14, for a total transaction of $2,274,097.32. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 701,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,818,776.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Andrew Paradise bought 432,105 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.50 per share, with a total value of $4,969,207.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 718,219 shares of company stock valued at $7,677,035 in the last ninety days. 27.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Skillz from $34.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Skillz from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Skillz in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Skillz in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Skillz in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.41.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.36. The firm has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.10 and a beta of 0.76.

Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.03). Equities research analysts expect that Skillz Inc. will post -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SKLZ. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Skillz during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Skillz by 3,100.0% during the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Skillz during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in Skillz in the second quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA boosted its position in Skillz by 150.0% in the second quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. 42.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Skillz Company Profile (NYSE:SKLZ)

Skillz Inc operates a mobile games platform that connects players worldwide. Its platform hosts casual esports tournaments. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

