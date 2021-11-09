Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $0.61 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts

Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT) – Stock analysts at Raymond James raised their FY2021 EPS estimates for Slate Office REIT in a research report issued on Monday, November 8th. Raymond James analyst B. Sturges now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.61 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.60. Raymond James also issued estimates for Slate Office REIT’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.16 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.18 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.68 EPS.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be issued a $0.033 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th.

