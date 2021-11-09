Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) Trading Down 4% Following Insider Selling

Shares of Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR) were down 4% on Monday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $83.75 and last traded at $83.75. Approximately 1,990 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 461,069 shares. The stock had previously closed at $87.23.

Specifically, SVP Christopher D. Krusmark sold 1,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total transaction of $155,155.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Kevin Kennedy Brown sold 16,190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.79, for a total transaction of $1,453,700.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Sleep Number alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on SNBR. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Sleep Number from $130.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective (down previously from $165.00) on shares of Sleep Number in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sleep Number from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 30th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Sleep Number from a “c+” rating to a “d-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.80.

The stock has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.29, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $93.41.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $640.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $569.90 million. Sleep Number had a net margin of 9.02% and a negative return on equity of 58.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.79 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Sleep Number Co. will post 7.24 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in Sleep Number in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Sleep Number in the first quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Sleep Number in the second quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in Sleep Number in the third quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in Sleep Number in the second quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.92% of the company’s stock.

Sleep Number Company Profile (NASDAQ:SNBR)

Sleep Number Corp. designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes beds, proprietary beds, and other sleep-related accessory products. It offers beds under the brand name Sleep Number. The company was founded by Robert Walker and JoAnn Walker in 1987 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

Read More: What are the Different Types of Leveraged Buyouts?

Receive News & Ratings for Sleep Number Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sleep Number and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.