Smartshare (SSP) Trading Down 3.4% Over Last 7 Days

Smartshare (CURRENCY:SSP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on November 8th. Smartshare has a total market cap of $509,051.08 and $14,408.00 worth of Smartshare was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Smartshare coin can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Smartshare has traded down 3.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Arweave (AR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $76.35 or 0.00113090 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.08 or 0.00017892 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001644 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000017 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000023 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 50.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC.

My Master War (MAT) traded 18% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00003434 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Smartshare Coin Profile

Smartshare is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 2nd, 2018. Smartshare’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,639,918,911 coins. The official website for Smartshare is smartshare.vip/# . Smartshare’s official Twitter account is @Smartshare_vip and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Smartshare subverts the existing IoT industry-centric trading platform through blockchain technology and uses SSP token to realize the quantification and value circulation of the terminals and data in the platform to enhance the ecological value of the IoT. Meanwhile, as an IoT industry value chain, Smartshare combines various scenarios of the Internet of Things industry for in-depth coverage and applications, and applies blockchain technology to more new businesses. The official Smartshare ticker is “SSP” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “SMARTS” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

Buying and Selling Smartshare

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Smartshare directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Smartshare should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Smartshare using one of the exchanges listed above.

