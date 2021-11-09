Smiths Group (LON:SMIN) Earns Hold Rating from Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Smiths Group (LON:SMIN) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a GBX 1,500 ($19.60) price target on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Smiths Group from GBX 1,800 ($23.52) to GBX 1,900 ($24.82) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Smiths Group to GBX 1,700 ($22.21) and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 1,765 ($23.06).

Shares of SMIN stock opened at GBX 1,442 ($18.84) on Friday. Smiths Group has a 1 year low of GBX 1,347.50 ($17.61) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,738.57 ($22.71). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.99, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,419.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1,516.63. The company has a market cap of £5.72 billion and a PE ratio of 20.25.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 21st will be paid a dividend of GBX 26 ($0.34) per share. This is a boost from Smiths Group’s previous dividend of $11.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.84%. Smiths Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.66%.

In other news, insider John Shipsey acquired 1,583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,441 ($18.83) per share, with a total value of £22,811.03 ($29,802.76). Also, insider Mark Seligman bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,438 ($18.79) per share, with a total value of £14,380 ($18,787.56).

Smiths Group plc operates as a technology company serving the medical technology, security and defense, general industrial, energy, and space and aerospace markets worldwide. It operates through John Crane, Smiths Detection, Flex-Tek, Smiths Interconnect divisions. The John Crane division offers mechanical seals, seal support systems, hydrodynamic bearings, packing materials, power transmission couplings, and specialized filtration systems.

