SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (TSE:SNC) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (TSE:SNC) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$42.58.

Several brokerages have commented on SNC. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$46.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$43.00 to C$42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$33.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. ATB Capital lowered their price objective on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$45.00 to C$44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$44.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th.

TSE SNC traded up C$0.15 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$33.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 249,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 476,693. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$34.95 and a 200 day moving average price of C$32.78. The firm has a market cap of C$5.90 billion and a P/E ratio of 354.00. SNC-Lavalin Group has a 52 week low of C$20.40 and a 52 week high of C$38.25.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 11th. SNC-Lavalin Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.21%.

About SNC-Lavalin Group

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc operates as an integrated professional services and project management company. It operates through six segments: Engineering, Design, and Project Management (EDPM); Nuclear; Infrastructure Services; Resources; Infrastructure EPC (Engineering, Procurement, and Construction) Projects; and Capital.

