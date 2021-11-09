Snowball Tops One Day Trading Volume of $334,241.00 (SNOB)

Snowball (CURRENCY:SNOB) traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on November 9th. Snowball has a total market cap of $7.93 million and $334,241.00 worth of Snowball was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Snowball has traded 23.2% higher against the US dollar. One Snowball coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.95 or 0.00001425 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Snowball alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001494 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00001887 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $51.28 or 0.00076574 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $53.03 or 0.00079191 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68.13 or 0.00101729 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66,798.26 or 0.99747985 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,747.14 or 0.07088766 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.74 or 0.00020514 BTC.

About Snowball

Snowball’s total supply is 17,086,239 coins and its circulating supply is 8,310,435 coins. Snowball’s official Twitter account is @sbtsnowball

Buying and Selling Snowball

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Snowball directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Snowball should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Snowball using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Snowball Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Snowball and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.